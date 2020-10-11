Wisconsin surpasses 150,000 positive cases of COVID-19, records 7 new deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With 2,676 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, Wisconsin has surpassed the 150-thousand case milestone with 150,236 cases confirmed.

There were 7,571 negative COVID-19 tests reported Sunday, bringing the total of negative test results for the state to 1,537,877.

7 new deaths were reported Sunday, the state’s death toll now at 1,465.

There were 79 new hospitalizations reported Sunday, bringing the total of people that have ever been hospitalized due to complications with the virus to 8,398. The DHS website lists that there are currently 2,014 licensed hospital beds immediately available, that number just 18% of the state’s over 11-thousand total beds.

There are 872 total COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, 229 in intensive care. 402 patients are receiving mechanical ventilation.

Just 6% of all cases in Wisconsin, 9,075, were health care workers. 50% of all cases, 74,796 are not health care workers while 44% of cases, 66,365, were people with an unknown profession.

Currently, 119,747 cases are listed as recovered in Wisconsin while 28,988 are listed as active.

Central Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 10/11/2020. (WSAW)

In central Wisconsin, 443 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday along with one new death in Lincoln County.

Marathon County saw another day with over 100 new cases, the county recording 115 cases Sunday. 76 new cases were reported in Shawano County and 50 new cases were reported in Portage County.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.