Tomahawk Speedway cancels end of season event due to COVID-19 concerns

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, organizers at Tomahawk Speedway announced that the track will not host its annual Ice Maker event.

The post says the event, scheduled for October 17, was canceled due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases in central and northern Wisconsin.

Over the past week, central and north central Wisconsin has recorded 2,605 new cases and 38 new deaths.

“This decision is made with the safety of our fans, drivers, staff and local community in mind,” the post said.

Those that preregistered for the event will be refunded.

The track made sure to thank all those who supported it during the 2020 racing season.

