Ivanka Trump to host conversation in Wisconsin Tuesday

Ivanka Trump at her father's inauguration on January 20, 2017. (File Photo)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HILBERT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Trump campaign is announcing the president’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, will visit Hilbert on Tuesday, Oct. 13 to stump for her father.

She will participate in a conversation with local supporters, according to a press release from the campaign.

In a statement released by the campaign, Ivanka Trump says in part, "I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the President’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead.”

The event will take place at 10 a.m.

