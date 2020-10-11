Ironbull hosting bike race, encouraging people to take advantage of fall colors

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s an unseasonably warm October so far, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, spending time outside can be a nice escape.

With fall colors in full effect, Ironbull is helping people get outside and enjoy this warmer October weather before it’s too late.

“The weather this time of year, it can be really hit or miss, and anytime where you don’t have snow flurries in the air and frost on the roofs, it’s awesome to be outside, especially with peak colors,” said Andrea Larson, executive director of Ironbull.

Andrea Larson runs Ironbull. She wants to provide a way for people to enjoy the beauty in their backyard.

“On foot, on a bike, and just wandering around enjoying these few precious moments that we have left,” said Larson.

Ironbull is holding a bike ride and several races next Saturday. Riders can choose from a family-friendly 12-mile ride, and a 50 mile or 85 mile race. All races begin on the 400 Block in Wausau, and the 12-miler is free for kids. Their sold-out 140-mile race covers some hidden gems.

“This is only the second time ever bikes have been allowed at Rib Mountain State Park. The first time was our event last year. We also have the Wausau School Forest, Nine Mile Recreation Area which is actually closed to bikes at this time but we are able to have bikes access that,” Larson said.

Race director Shane Hitz says it’s the perfect opportunity to explore uncharted territory.

“Oh it’s great out there. You’re going to be hitting some roads that many people don’t go on and trails that nobody has ever gone on, especially on the north end of the 140. There’s areas up there in the new wood forest that no one’s ever been on, that’s private land,” Hitz said.

Larson says Ironbull has seen so much support from the community.

“We also have for the races a police escort for the start, which is really cool to see bikers and see the support we have from the community in being able to hold an event like this in downtown,” she said.

