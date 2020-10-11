Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Big changes this week

Still mild today with some sun. Showers and a risk of storms Monday morning.
Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average, more like early November.
Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average, more like early November.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Now is your last chance to enjoy the fall colors without wet, windy, or chilly conditions in North Central Wisconsin. There will be intervals of clouds and some sunshine today. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Intervals of sun and clouds, mild.
Intervals of sun and clouds, mild.

A cold front will be rolling our way later tonight and into Monday morning. Mainly cloudy tonight with showers and a risk of storms after midnight and into the first half of the day tomorrow. Downpours and gusty winds will be the main issues with any stronger storms early Monday. Clouds giving way to partial clearing later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will roll our way late tonight into Monday morning.
A cold front will roll our way late tonight into Monday morning.
Wet start to Monday.
Wet start to Monday.
You'll need the umbrella Monday morning.
You'll need the umbrella Monday morning.
Clouds giving way to some clearing Monday afternoon.
Clouds giving way to some clearing Monday afternoon.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and a little milder with highs around 60. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with showers likely from late morning through the evening hours, especially in the northern half of the area. Highs in the mid 50s. Much cooler on Thursday with more clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy and chilly Friday with highs in the low 40s. Next weekend is still shaping up to resemble early November, instead of October with clouds and some sun. Highs in the low 40s Saturday, mid 40s on Sunday.

Highs later this week will not make it out of the 40s.
Highs later this week will not make it out of the 40s.

