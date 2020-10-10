Shortage of handicap accessible homes a cause for concern for central Wisconsin woman

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Paralyzed in a car crash when she was sixteen, 38-year-old Crystal Lambrecht doesn’t let her injury control her life. She’s able to live on her own, drives, and has modified her routine to help her do everyday activities as independently as possible.

“I’m pretty stubborn. You can ask people around,” Lambrecht said with a smile. “People will watch me at the grocery store. That one day it took me eight times to pick up a bag of cheese curds and this lady comes over and she’s like, ‘Can I help you?’ And I was like ‘No.’”

It’s that sense of independence and self-proclaimed stubbornness that makes it difficult for Lambrecht to ask for help in a time of need. One of those times being now.

“I hate to ask for help,” Lambrecht said. “This is my last resort.”

In early September, Lambrecht received a message from her landlord; the house she has called home for the last five years is going up for sale, she will have to find a new place to live.

“I got a little bit of anxiety from it,” Lambrecht said. “I’m finally a little bit calm but it’s hard to sleep sometimes; wondering, worrying.”

While she says there’s no bad blood between her and the landlord, who gave a 60-day notice instead of the standard 30, Crystal finds herself in a tough spot, searching for a handicap accessible home that can be hard to come by not only in central Wisconsin but throughout the country.

“There is a shortage of accessible housing virtually everywhere,” explained Monica Murphy, a managing attorney for Disability Rights Wisconsin. “I think part of it, unfortunately, is ignorance. People just go ahead and build things the way they want to build them without really taking into consideration accessibility features.”

While requirements under the Fair Housing Act ensure buildings meet disability standards, Murphy says those can be often overlooked, adding that many requirements are implemented on newly constructed buildings, ones that those with disabilities often aren’t able to afford.

“There’s obligations to make accommodations retroactively but those are on a more individual basis,” Murphy explained. “People with disabilities generally have lower incomes than the non-disabled population which means the housing stock that’s available to them tends to be the older housing stock. It’s not the shiny, brand new luxury apartment that $2,000 a month to rent. It’s a combination of both financial and a lack of accessibility issues.”

That’s the problem Lambrecht has run into in Merrill. She says all the homes and apartments she has looked at either aren’t handicap accessible or don’t meet her price range. Determined to put the challenge of finding a place to live behind her once and for all, she’s taken matters into her own hands with hopes that the community will rally behind her.

“I thought I’d try doing a fundraiser to help me by a house,” Lambrecht explained. “I’ve had to move every five years for some reason or another with a rental. It would be nice to have something on my own and not have to worry.”

She has her eye on another home in Merrill, a community that she is proud to live in and never wants to leave. Needing an estimated $50,000 to make the purchase, she set up a savings account at Incredible Bank where those interested in contributing to her cause can donate. All you must do is mention Crystal Lambrecht.

“I’m at my last resort,” Lambrecht added. “I know what the worst-case scenario is. Either you’re homeless or in an assisted place and I’m way to independent to be going to an assisted living center. God gives me some patience and faith and I’m just hoping that I can secure, raise enough funds to purchase a house. I’m pretty stubborn, pretty independent and I want to stay.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.