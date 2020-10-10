First Alert Weather: Check out the fall colors this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wondering when you should spend time taking in the sights of the autumn colors in the region? Well, this is your weekend to do it. Two reasons. One is that a majority of the trees from Highway 29 on south are approaching or near peak conditions, while in the north, the trees will be losing leaves in the coming days, which means less picture-perfect views. The other reason, comfortable temperatures and dry this weekend.

Good weather to rake tomorrow, not so good Monday and Tuesday. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds Sunday, a bit milder. (WSAW)

Temperatures for the remainder of the day with a good deal of sun topping out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Mainly clear and cool tonight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in the Northwoods to the low 40s in Central Wisconsin. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, a little warmer and breezier. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Times of showers and thunderstorm on Monday morning. (WSAW)

Rain showers will still be around at midday on Monday. (WSAW)

Partial clearing toward evening Monday. (WSAW)

Rainfall of .30 to .70" possible in most of the area. (WSAW)

A cold front will head our way for Monday with showers and a chance of storms Monday morning through the early to mid-afternoon. Partial clearing toward evening. Breezy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Considerable cloudiness Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance of showers Tuesday, while rain showers are a good bet on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Cooler on Thursday with clouds and a few breaks of sun. Highs in the mid 40s. Limited sun on Friday and next Saturday, rather cool for the middle of October with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Turning cooler in the week ahead. (WSAW)

