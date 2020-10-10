Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Check out the fall colors this weekend

Near peak conditions in much of Central Wisconsin with pleasant weather
Near peak conditions in Central Wisconsin.
Near peak conditions in Central Wisconsin.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wondering when you should spend time taking in the sights of the autumn colors in the region? Well, this is your weekend to do it. Two reasons. One is that a majority of the trees from Highway 29 on south are approaching or near peak conditions, while in the north, the trees will be losing leaves in the coming days, which means less picture-perfect views. The other reason, comfortable temperatures and dry this weekend.

Good weather to rake tomorrow, not so good Monday and Tuesday.
Good weather to rake tomorrow, not so good Monday and Tuesday.(WSAW)
A mix of sun and clouds Sunday, a bit milder.
A mix of sun and clouds Sunday, a bit milder.(WSAW)

Temperatures for the remainder of the day with a good deal of sun topping out in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Mainly clear and cool tonight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in the Northwoods to the low 40s in Central Wisconsin. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, a little warmer and breezier. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Times of showers and thunderstorm on Monday morning.
Times of showers and thunderstorm on Monday morning.(WSAW)
Rain showers will still be around at midday on Monday.
Rain showers will still be around at midday on Monday.(WSAW)
Partial clearing toward evening Monday.
Partial clearing toward evening Monday.(WSAW)
Rainfall of .30 to .70" possible in most of the area.
Rainfall of .30 to .70" possible in most of the area.(WSAW)

A cold front will head our way for Monday with showers and a chance of storms Monday morning through the early to mid-afternoon. Partial clearing toward evening. Breezy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Considerable cloudiness Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance of showers Tuesday, while rain showers are a good bet on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Cooler on Thursday with clouds and a few breaks of sun. Highs in the mid 40s. Limited sun on Friday and next Saturday, rather cool for the middle of October with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Turning cooler in the week ahead.
Turning cooler in the week ahead.(WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Pleasant weekend ahead

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A bit cooler for the weekend, but still dry.

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT

VOD Recordings

Mark Holley's Saturday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
Recording of 9pm Fox News

VOD Recordings

Mark Holley's Forecast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

Latest News

Weather

WSAW AM WX 10-9

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
WSAW AM WX 10-9

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Lots of sunshine, near record highs tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A few record highs could be challenge on Friday afternoon.

VOD Recordings

Mark Holley's Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More nice weather ahead

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Sunshine will be common the next few days, getting warmer.

VOD Recordings

Mark Holley's Forecast

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording