DHS reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases for Saturday, 18 new deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported 2,742 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday along with 18 new deaths. There were 11,644 negative tests reported.

At this time, DHS reports that 117,865 cases (79.9%) are recovered while 28,201 (19.1%) cases are active.

In central and north central Wisconsin, 522 of the cases that have been confirmed in the region were health care workers. 4,531 positive cases were for non-health care workers and 3,502 cases are listed to people with an unknown profession.

120 new patients were hospitalized due to complications with the virus. DHS currently reports that just 16% of the state’s 11,466 licensed hospital beds are available, that number being 1,885.

There are currently 300 inpatients with a COVID-19 test pending.

Central Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for October 10, 2020. (WSAW)

In central Wisconsin, 384 new cases were reported on Saturday along with 8 new deaths.

Marathon County saw 3 new deaths and 103 new cases over the last 24 hours.

The other counties that had a death include 2 in Vilas County and 1 death in Oneida, Portage and Waupaca counties.

Waupaca County recorded 43 new cases while Shawano County reported 37 and Wood County reported 30. 28 new cases were confirmed in Oneida County, 26 in Portage County, 18 in Langlade, 16 in Juneau and Lincoln counties and 15 in Waushara County. Ashland County shows 13 new cases while 11 were confirmed in Price County, 9 in Vilas County, 8 in Clark County, 3 in Adams, Menominee and Taylor counties and 2 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Forest County.

