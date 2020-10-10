Advertisement

Autism Society hosts pumpkin bonanza

The Autism Society of Central Wisconsin is hosting its annual Pumpkin Bonanza at Marathon Park in Wausau Saturday.
The Autism Society of Central Wisconsin is hosting its annual Pumpkin Bonanza at Marathon Park in Wausau Saturday.(WSAW)
By Stella Porter
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Kids of all ages could play pumpkin bowling, trick or treat, scavenger hunt and try out their scariest Halloween costumes.

“What’s not to like, I like dressing up, spooking people, candy... things aren’t as crazy as they were last year, with the pandemic,” said participant Ethan Clint.

Organizers say they couldn’t have picked a nicer day to help families get out of the house and safely enjoy the fall.

For more information about the Autism Society and its events, click here.

