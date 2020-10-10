Autism Society hosts pumpkin bonanza

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Autism Society of Central Wisconsin is hosting its annual Pumpkin Bonanza at Marathon Park in Wausau Saturday.

Kids of all ages could play pumpkin bowling, trick or treat, scavenger hunt and try out their scariest Halloween costumes.

“What’s not to like, I like dressing up, spooking people, candy... things aren’t as crazy as they were last year, with the pandemic,” said participant Ethan Clint.

Organizers say they couldn’t have picked a nicer day to help families get out of the house and safely enjoy the fall.

