Woodson Art Museum proactively, temporarily closing Oct. 9

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Woodson Art Museum is closing temporarily, beginning Friday, Oct. 9, until further notice, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, closing the museum is not in response to any known positive COVID-19 tests among staff, volunteers, or visitors. It is a precautionary closure due to the continued rise in cases locally and throughout Wisconsin.

The museum’s first precautionary closure began on March 17, a week before the statewide shutdown. Since the June 16 public reopening, museum staff and volunteers have been wearing masks, encouraging physical distancing, providing hand-sanitizer stations and many touch-free options, and continuously disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

A spokeswoman said given the increase in COVID-19 numbers in northcentral Wisconsin, the museum is temporarily closing to encourage safety at this critical time.

