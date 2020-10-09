Advertisement

Wausau woman appears on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jeny Nieuwenhuis Hardel, president and owner of REI Engineering, will appear on the Kelly Clarkson Show Friday to talk about how the business' sunflower field is bringing smiles to strangers.

“We have this empty field across from our office. And we’re always looking for ways to pay it forward and do community enhancement. And I’m like, why don’t we plant a field of sunflowers? We can make bouquets we can invite other people to make bouquets. And we can bring them to elderly and just bring smiles to people’s face,” Nieuwenhuis Hardel explained.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 3 p.m. on WSAW-TV.

NewsChannel 7 featured the story during our Aug. 5 newscast. You can watch that video clip by clicking the link below.

Wausau businesses spread joy by handing out sunflower bouquets

