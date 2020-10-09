Advertisement

Wausau warming center secures new home for winter

By Stella Porter
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Catholic Charities Wausau Warming Center has a new location for the winter since social distancing doesn’t work with their space on South 3rd Avenue.

The folks at the First United Methodist Church in Wausau were recently praying on how they could use their space to help others since they can’t hold services in person. Across town, the Catholic Charities Wausau Warming Center was also praying for a space that would comply with COVID-19 guidelines. What happened next answered both prayers.

“Through the grace of God, I call it divine intervention perhaps,” said Tracy Rieger, director of community homeless facilities for Catholic Charities.

Pastor Rebecca Voss heard about their search for a new space from her congregation, and by the next day, they had the place set.

“We are very grateful to be able to use this space and our building, because our church is not the building, but we know that it is a gift to share with our community,” she said. “We are so excited that we are able to use the space in this building in a way that will help people.”

Construction is underway in the basement of the church, converting a closet into a shower and loading in beds and a washer and dryer.

“We identified our need and this community has stepped up in multiple different areas to help us find where we are today,” said Rieger, saying it took a combination of individuals and help from the Greenheck Foundation. “We wouldn’t have been able to do that alone.”

They need to make sure they have enough space for potential guests to social distance.

“People have lost housing and their employment throughout this pandemic, and I think we’re going to see that obviously showing in shelter,” she said.

They’re requiring masks for volunteers and guests in common areas. Each guest is screened for COVID-19 symptoms and an isolation room is set up for anyone who develops symptoms during their stay.

“I have a representative coming over next week from Aspirus to talk about all of the sanitation measures we need to take in terms of cleaning areas and what kind of PPE we’ll need to have,” she said.

They’re asking anyone who can give an evening of their time to volunteer.

“We’re looking at a significant drop off of volunteers, with obvious reasoning. So we are looking for volunteers,” SHE SAID.

The warming center officially opens to its guests on the evening of November 1st. Catholic Charities also offers assistance for low-income families needing help to pay rent.

