Victim in Adams County pedestian accident at farm identified

HANCOCK, Wis. (WSAW) - The victim of a fatal pedestrian accident in Adams County has been identified as Lavina Pumphrey, 80.

Investigators said on Monday around 5 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a truck at Heartland Farms in the Adams County town Colburn.

Investigators said, Pumphrey, walked in front of a truck which had been in the process of unloading potatoes. The driver did not see the victim and proceeded to drive away and struck her.

Pumphrey died at the scene.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waushara Ambulance, Town of Rome Police Department, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

