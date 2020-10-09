Advertisement

Senate Democrats slam Vos, Fitzgerald over pandemic response

(NBC15)
By Kaitlyn Budrow
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thirteen Wisconsin Senators signed a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos criticizing republicans for not taking legislative action to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been 178 days since the Legislature has met to help Wisconsinites deal with a global pandemic,” the letter reads. “We need you to start taking COVID-19 seriously.”

In the letter, Democrats call on Republicans to pass support for healthcare workers, extend unemployment benefits and expand protections against evictions. The letter also calls for the legislature to pass a bill which would allow clerks to start counting absentee ballots prior to Election Day.

It comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. Thursday, the state reported a record 3,132 new cases. As of Thursday, 16 percent of hospital beds in Wisconsin were available to treat new coronavirus patients.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

