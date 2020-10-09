Portion of McIndoe Street in Wausau to permanently close Oct. 12

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city will permanently close a one-block stretch of McIndoe Street beginning Monday.

In November, the Wausau City Council approve the plan to permanently close McIndoe between 2nd Street and 3rd Street due to the expansion of the YMCA and Aspirus Clinic.

The street will be converted into a parking lot. YMCA leaders have previously said members' top complaint is lack of parking spaces.

