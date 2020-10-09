Advertisement

Phase IV renovations at Athletic Park underway

Phase IV of the Athletic Park renovation begins in Wausau.
Phase IV of the Athletic Park renovation begins in Wausau.(WSAW)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Woodchucks announced Wednesday that Phase IV of the Athletic Park renovation is now underway.

According to a news released from the team, Phase IV will complete a series of renovations at Athletic Park that began in August of 2013.

The renovation will be focused on the first base side of Athletic Park, which will include premium stadium seating, a new collegiate quality visiting team dugout and two new concessions stands. The new seating will be covered.

This phase of renovations is estimated to cost $1.5 million and will be paid for with private funds.

As part of the project, the Woodchucks are working in partnership with the City of Wausau to secure a new public parking lot for Woodchucks fans to use during games

At the same time, the City of Wausau and the Macdonald family have agreed to finish upgrading the lighting at Athletic Park. The Macdonald family will donate $119,000 to the City of Wausau to replace the existing lights with new energy-efficient lights.

“All the renovations at Athletic Park have been done with the goal of creating a valuable community asset,” said Woodchucks owner Mark Macdonald. “The renovated Athletic Park is a facility that is attractive to families and groups looking for a place to meet and socialize. Even the fans that are not big baseball fans can enjoy the new Athletic Park.”

Caption

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phase IV Athletic Park renovations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Phase IV Athletic Park renovations

News

Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

News

Oshkosh Correctional inmate dies during COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
It isn’t known if the inmate had COVID-19 or died from other causes.

Coronavirus

5 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Taylor County Jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Five inmates are being isolated at the Taylor County Jail after testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Mid-State Technical College opens new ag lab in Marshfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
After a two month renovation, Mid-State Technical College in Marshfield is improving its campus for agriculture students by offering them a new space to work and with new technology.

News

Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Taylor County jail

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Mid-State Technical college opens new agriculture lab in Marshfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
MSTC is celebrating 100 years of service this year

News

Woodson Art Museum closing temporarily as precautionary measure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
As a proactive precaution, the Woodson Art Museum is closing temporarily, starting October 9, until further notice. In a news release, officials said this is an effort to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Lots of sunshine, near record highs tomorrow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A few record highs could be challenge on Friday afternoon.

News

Taylor Co. farm sees outbreak of virus that causes COVID-19 in mink

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hundreds of mink have died at the farm