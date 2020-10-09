Phase IV renovations at Athletic Park underway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Woodchucks announced Wednesday that Phase IV of the Athletic Park renovation is now underway.

According to a news released from the team, Phase IV will complete a series of renovations at Athletic Park that began in August of 2013.

The renovation will be focused on the first base side of Athletic Park, which will include premium stadium seating, a new collegiate quality visiting team dugout and two new concessions stands. The new seating will be covered.

This phase of renovations is estimated to cost $1.5 million and will be paid for with private funds.

As part of the project, the Woodchucks are working in partnership with the City of Wausau to secure a new public parking lot for Woodchucks fans to use during games

At the same time, the City of Wausau and the Macdonald family have agreed to finish upgrading the lighting at Athletic Park. The Macdonald family will donate $119,000 to the City of Wausau to replace the existing lights with new energy-efficient lights.

“All the renovations at Athletic Park have been done with the goal of creating a valuable community asset,” said Woodchucks owner Mark Macdonald. “The renovated Athletic Park is a facility that is attractive to families and groups looking for a place to meet and socialize. Even the fans that are not big baseball fans can enjoy the new Athletic Park.”

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.