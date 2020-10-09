Advertisement

Pet owners urged to use caution as animal poisoning investigation continues

Sample of poison photo by WDNR law enforcement at one location of a canine fatality in April 2019. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources photo/file)
Sample of poison photo by WDNR law enforcement at one location of a canine fatality in April 2019. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources photo/file) (WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - An investigation into wildlife and pet poisonings continues in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

Over the past two years, at least nine pet dogs have died after ingesting poison in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties. Wildlife such as raptors, coyotes, weasels, raccoons and wolves have also died.

Lab tests have confirmed “dangerous toxic substances” as the cause of death in these animals, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending more time outdoors and taking pets for a walk. The DNR urges outdoors enthusiasts to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Wildlife officials also urge dog owners to keep their pets on a leash and keep them on roads if possible.

The investigation focuses on the three counties listed above. It’s unknown if the poisonings are happening in other areas.

If you have any information to share, call the WDNR Violation Hotline at 1-800-847-9367 or visit https://dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav/#_blank. The tip lines are confidential.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward that leads to an arrest or charges in this case.

