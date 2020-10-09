Mayo launches “Mask Made By Me” campaign for kids

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wearing face masks can be a challenge for kids, so Mayo Clinic Health System is hoping to make it more fun. The “Mask Made By Me” campaign is a coloring contest for kids to design their own face mask.

You can download and print off a blank coloring sheet with the outline of a child wearing a mask and then break out the crayons and get drawing.

They are asking kids to design a mask that reflects them and color the person to look just like them. The artwork must be original, family-friendly, and that the kids must work on it all by themselves. Once it is complete, parents can upload the finished product on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

While you are there, you can also find resources to discuss mask-wearing with your children. “I think kids have done a remarkable job, we are seeing kids back in school and doing a great job with that but as with anything sometimes staying strong and diligent can get less than fun so we are really trying to provide that encouragement,” said Sara Carstens, the director of community engagement and wellness at Mayo Clinic Health System.

The contest is for kids ages 4-12. All finished drawings must be submitted by October 16. They will feature some of the masks and their Facebook page and they will pick two winners from each age category to win some activity packs.

“We are so impressed with the creativity of the kids, we have already gotten a number of really great contest submissions, people are having fun with it and so we really appreciate that people are really making the most of the opportunity and finding another way to put a little fun into this really challenging time,” Carstens added.

