Advertisement

Haunted Sawmill ready to celebrate 10 years of fear with COVID-19 precautions in place

The Haunted Sawmill in Merrill will open for its 10th season on Friday.
The Haunted Sawmill in Merrill will open for its 10th season on Friday.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Ready to open its haunted doors to the central Wisconsin community for its 10-year anniversary season Friday night, The Haunted Sawmill is no stranger to providing the Merrill community with laughs, screams, and scares. However, it goes beyond the Halloween fun.

“The fundraiser started as an idea for a Boy Scout troop that several of us belonged to,” explained Kristin Woller, co-chair of The Haunted Sawmill and vice president of the Friends of Vincent Foundation. “It has since snowballed into a much bigger fundraiser. We’ve got away from just scouting and now we help kids in the Merrill and surrounding communities with any type of things that they need, may it be scholarships; backpack programs that they do in the fall; raising food for the local food pantry. Any youth that needs any type of assistance to obtain something or have a good learning experience, we are out here to fund that.”

This year’s theme is ‘The Spirit of Halloween,’ with Vincent, Candie, Ruby, Buzz Buzz, and the gang all back and ready to frighten customers with some new precautions in place due to COVID-19.

“Like everybody, we’ve had some challenges due to COVID-19,” Woller explained. “We came up with a COVID-19 policy and we’ve been working on that and tweaking it since March.”

That policy includes encouraging online ticket sales to avoid large crowds waiting in line, only sending people through the haunt with the group that they came with, having a designated COVID-19 team wipe down and disinfect the haunt between sessions, and requiring everyone, employees and customers, to wear a mask; no exceptions.

“You can’t be on our property this year without wearing a mask,” Woller said. “I know some people might say ‘I have a medical condition or I have a doctor’s release,’ we’re asking you to mind our policy and then don’t come this year. We will take you back next year, hopefully when we don’t have to wear masks, but everybody, no exceptions, will be wearing a mask this year.”

Woller says that along with the guidelines in place, they’ve been working closely with their actors, all volunteers, to implement new scaring tactics that they can utilize while maintaining 6-feet social distance. She also says the organization has been in contact with the Lincoln County Health Department.

“We’ve been upfront with them from the very start this year that we wanted to put this plan on,” Woller said. “We definitely feel that it’s a partnership between all of our community partners that are out there and we’re very, very thankful for that.”

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the Lincoln County Health Department regarding its involvement in helping The Haunted Sawmill implement safety protocol.

“The health department has received the Haunted Sawmill COVID-19 event plan and had provided current health department recommendations as well as key considerations for mass gathering,” explained Lincoln County Health Director Shelley Hersil via email. “Our recommendations would be that individuals not attend mass gatherings this Halloween. If a person attends a mass gathering, they can come down with symptoms up to 14 days after attending any event. We recommend self-quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms 14 days after the event, as well as staying away from vulnerable populations.”

Woller and company are hopeful that the precautions in place will help keep those in attendance safe as well as allow them to have fun in a year where a lot of traditions and activities have been put on hold.

“We definitely want to have something for people to go to but we also want them to know that their health and safety is our number one priority,” Woller said. “We’re going to put on a great event this year we’re going to keep people safe and we’re going to hope that people come out and have a great time.”

Gates open at 6 pm on Friday and tickets are sold until 11 pm. They can be purchased online here.

A family-friendly session will be available every Saturday from 4 to 5:30 pm with limited tickets sold and fewer actors participating in the haunt to ensure social distancing.

The Haunted Sawmill is open every Friday and Saturday night in the month of October.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wittenberg-Birnamwood football charges on in the wake of tragedy

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Matt Infield
The Wittenberg-Birnamwood Chargers football team sits at 1-1 on the season. But this year, they’re playing for something much bigger than wins and losses.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Lots of sunshine, near record highs tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Holley
A few record highs could be challenge on Friday afternoon.

Phase IV Athletic Park renovations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Phase IV Athletic Park renovations

News

Phase IV renovations at Athletic Park underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Woodchucks announced Wednesday that Phase IV of the Athletic Park renovation is now underway.

Latest News

News

Next Trump-Biden debates uncertain, though Oct. 22 is likely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

News

Oshkosh Correctional inmate dies during COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
It isn’t known if the inmate had COVID-19 or died from other causes.

Coronavirus

5 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Taylor County Jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Five inmates are being isolated at the Taylor County Jail after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Mid-State Technical College opens new ag lab in Marshfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
After a two month renovation, Mid-State Technical College in Marshfield is improving its campus for agriculture students by offering them a new space to work and with new technology.

News

Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Taylor County jail

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Mid-State Technical college opens new agriculture lab in Marshfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
MSTC is celebrating 100 years of service this year