Grilling with Sunrise 7: Gary’s Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings

Every Friday tune into Sunrise 7 as the team takes you from grocery aisle to dinner table.
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s Friday which means another sizzling segment of Grilling with Sunrise 7!

On Friday, October 9, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create punchy garlic wings on the grill. The idea of making home made wings might seem daunting. But have no fear, Gary has a recipe you’ll want to make for every tailgate.

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs fresh chicken wings (sectioned if desired)

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

RECIPE

Grill the chicken wings until fully cooked (165 degrees internal temperature). Mix all the ingredients with a whisk in a large mixing bowl until spices are dissolved. Add in the wings and toss in the sauce until wings are thoroughly covered in the delicious sauce. Dip in bleu cheese or ranch sauce if desired. Serve with celery and carrot sticks.

