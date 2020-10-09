Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy today

WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a beautiful day yesterday, we are expecting a big warm up this afternoon with breezy conditions. A strong southerly breeze will help to shoot temperatures up into the mid 70s for most by this afternoon. The winds will be the main issue for today with a southerly breeze of around 10-20mph. We could also see some gusts around 30-35mph at times.

Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s by this afternoon, but we are still expecting cooler temperatures later this weekend. If you love the warm temperatures, today would be a great day to get outside. We dip back into the low to mid 60s tomorrow, so it will be a quick warm up and subsequent cool down.

This weekend looks to stay generally dry with quite a bit of sunshine. There will be more cloud cover for some of our northern communities tomorrow, but most will see mostly sunny skies, especially south of 29. The next chance for rain looks to be next Monday. Thankfully, there is not much of a chance for storms, but showers are likely Monday at this point.

