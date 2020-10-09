Advertisement

DHS: 16 more dead due to COVID-19

COVID-19 MGN
COVID-19 MGN(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 16 more deaths related to COVID-19. The recent deaths bring the state’s total of all fatal cases to 1,440.

Friday, 2,988 new cases were confirmed. Statewide, 138 new patients were hospitalized.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association says 907 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The number increased by 238 in seven days. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is 228.

To date, 144,818 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in February.

The seven-day average percent positive is at 17.4%.

Eighty-percent of all known cases—115,826 are considered recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Pleasant weekend ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A bit cooler for the weekend, but still dry.

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Senate Democrats slam Vos, Fitzgerald over pandemic response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kaitlyn Budrow
The letter comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. Thursday, the state reported a record 3,132 new cases.

News

Portion of McIndoe Street in Wausau to permanently close Oct. 12

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city will permanently close a one-block stretch of McIndoe Street beginning Monday.

Latest News

News

DWD asks employers to avoid layoffs by participating in Work-Share Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Department of Workforce Development is encouraging Wisconsin employers to participate in Wisconsin’s Work-Share Program to avoid worker layoffs.

News

Pet owners urged to use caution as animal poisoning investigation continues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Over the past two years, at least nine pet dogs have died after ingesting poison in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties.

News

Victim in Adams County pedestian accident at farm identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The victim of a fatal pedestrian accident in Adams County has been identified as Lavina Pumphrey, 80.

News

Pence to visit Waukesha on Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence plans to make a campaign stop Tuesday at a manufacturing company in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, the Trump campaign announced Thursday.

News

Judge extends order blocking release of COVID-19 businesses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers' administration can’t release the names of businesses with COVID-19-positive employees until at least the end of November, a judge ruled Thursday.

News

Kelly talks with Jeny Nieuwenhuis Hardel from Wausau

Updated: 6 hours ago