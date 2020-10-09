DHS: 16 more dead due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 16 more deaths related to COVID-19. The recent deaths bring the state’s total of all fatal cases to 1,440.

Friday, 2,988 new cases were confirmed. Statewide, 138 new patients were hospitalized.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association says 907 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The number increased by 238 in seven days. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is 228.

To date, 144,818 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in February.

The seven-day average percent positive is at 17.4%.

Eighty-percent of all known cases—115,826 are considered recovered.

