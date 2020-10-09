Advertisement

Create Portage County starts “Paint the County” program

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Create Portage County Team is pairing with Arts Wisconsin for a grant that pays local artists to create murals in the community. On Friday, the programs welcomed their first project.

“So this mural is one of the ways that we’ve put artists back to work in this area and eight other communities around the state,” Arts Wisconsin Director Ann Katz said.

Create Portage county is working with Dondi Bueno for the first project. Dondi moved to the Stevens Point area four years ago, and he’s wanted to put a mural ever since he first moved.

“That was my first thought. ‘Oh my gosh it would be so cool to put some art up here, some murals,’” he explained.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the art scene has been at a standstill. But the projects are a nice financial boost for the artists.

“It’s been really cool, it’s been a pleasant surprise. To be apart of it, I’ve been fortunate,” Bueno added.

The projects help to brighten up otherwise boring walls around the city and are a bright spot for the people who enjoy the pieces.

“They can see when they drive into work, they can see it when they go to school, they can see it when they’re out for a walk. So art gets integrated into the community in a way that’s there for everybody,” Create Portage County executive director Greg Wright said.

“It affects your daily life in a much more positive way,” Katz added.

The first mural still has a few more hours left, but the project for the rest of the county is far from over.

“The goal over time is to make 50 murals in Portage county but we want to try to get 10-15 of those done in this first year. So we’ll plan to get 10-15 done next spring and summer,” Wright said.

This will be the final mural for the 2020 year. The next mural is expected to be on the extension to the Worzalla building in the Spring of 2021.

