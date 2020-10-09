Coronavirus and the opioid epidemic: safe medication practices can help

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The social isolation and economic challenges brought on by COVID-19 have caused a surge in opioid abuse and overdoses across the United States.

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) say it’s more important than ever to safely dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs. NABP emphasizes unneeded medicine is not just a source for opioid abuse but may cause confusion for those taking multiple medications, especially the elderly.

Drs. Tim Fensky and Lemrey Carter provide tips on what to do if a drug disposal site or mail-back program is not available in your area.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.