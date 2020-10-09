Advertisement

Buddy Check 7 awareness week: making sure your donations stay local

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking to give financially this month, particularly to a breast cancer charity, there are hundreds of options. But, how do you know if all of your money makes it into the hands of those you really want to get it?

At Marshfield Clinic, their designated team through the Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation helps make sure your dollars stay local. They also help you designate exactly how you want them to be applied.

“In the Wausau, Weston communities we have a cancer care fund. So, individuals who give to that cancer care fund, can be assured that 100% of their support stays local to help with our cancer priorities, which might be things like, infusion pumps for our patients, comfortable recliners or supplies for our boutiques,” Teri Wilczek with the Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation explained.

Research funds are also an important area where donations can be applied, to help patients gain access to clinical trials and other research options to further their care.

