Boosting health, wellness this fall

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The leaves are changing, temperatures are dropping, the air is crisper, and pumpkin spice lattes are everywhere. Fall is here, and while things may still feel a little different, it’s the perfect time to take extra care of your health and wellness.

Terra Wellington joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how establishing a healthy routine for fall is important because our immune systems can really be challenged by the shorter days and cooler temperatures this time of year, Colds, runny noses, clogged sinuses, and sore throats abound. As we navigate cold and flu season (not to mention an ongoing pandemic), prevention is key and healthy lifestyle can help build a foundation for good health.

Some tips to help you stay healthy this season include nourishing your body with healthy foods, going to bed earlier, spending time in nature, and keeping your body active.

