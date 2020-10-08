Woodson Art Museum closing temporarily as precautionary measure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -As a proactive precaution, the Woodson Art Museum is closing temporarily, starting October 9, until further notice. In a news release, officials said this is an effort to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Museum officials say it is not in response to any known positive Covid-19 tests among staff, volunteers, or visitors.

The Museum’s first precautionary closure began on March 17, a week before the statewide shut down, and staff then worked onsite and remotely to make preparations to safely reopen.

