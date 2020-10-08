Advertisement

Wood County Sheriff asks hunters to aid in missing man’s search

Marshfield PD are asking for the public's help in locating Zachary Vasa.
Marshfield PD are asking for the public's help in locating Zachary Vasa. (WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is asking hunters to keep an eye out for Zach Vasa. The 32-year-old Marshfield man was reported missing June 13.

Sherriff Shawn Becker said there have been no updates since the search of a 40-acre property in the town of Rock in late July. Becker is hopeful with so many people in the woods for hunting season, it may lead to a break in the case.

“We just want people to be on the lookout for anything suspicious, out of the ordinary, whether it’s clothing, potentially human remains, anything that looks out of place that they should notify us," Becker said.

Vasa is 5 foot 6 inches, approximately 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the Town of Lincoln and Town of Rock in Wood County.

On July 30, Jacob Immerfall, 34, was arrested and is being held on a charge of hiding a corpse and a probation hold. Becker says his department executed a search warrant at a property on Patton Drive in the Town of Rock. The warrant was related to a case involving Vasa. Cadaver dogs hit multiple times in the house and on the 40-acre property. Sheriff Becker said a body wasn’t found.

Investigative Lt. Det. Joe Zurfluh with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said nothing was found, and there is no reason to believe the owners of that property had anything to do with the disappearance of Vasa.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the wood county Sheriff’s Office or the Marshfield Police Department.

