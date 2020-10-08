Advertisement

WEC reminds voters ID needed to vote, offers ballot preview on its website

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Nov. 3 General Election is now less than one month away. The presidential race is likely the biggest draw for voters to head to the polls, but most ballots also contain a handful of other races including referendums, congressional race, and district attorney.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission allows voters to take a look at their ballots before election day by simply entering their home address.

WEC also reminds voters whether at the polls on Nov. 3 or absentee in-person at their clerk’s office starting Oct. 20, voters must show an acceptable photo ID.  Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official says most people already have the photo ID they need to vote like a Wisconsin driver license, state ID card or other DMV-issued photo ID document.  Voters can also use a U.S. passport, military and veteran’s IDs, some student IDs, tribal IDs, or a certificate of naturalization.  The full list is available at https://bringit.wi.gov/.

