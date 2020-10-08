Advertisement

Wausau West sends four athletes to State Individual Tennis

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West’s Natasha Bailey, Alexis Kloth and Katie Meyer & Anika Eder will be making the trip to Lake Geneva for State Individual Tennis.

Bailey had no issues in Singles Flight One. She would take down Tomah’s Cadence Thomson 6-1, 6-2. Then in the semifinals, she took care of business against New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman 6-0, 6-0. She would be crowned section champion by dominating Hudson’s Sophia Jones 6-0, 6-1.

“I just won’t try and do the best I can and get some good matches in. I’m hoping to place higher than I did last year,” said Bailey.

Kloth didn’t have much trouble in Singles Flight Two. Kloth swept Menomonie’s Olivia Kass 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. Kloth would have an impressive performance in the sectional final against Hudson’s Lily Holmberg by winning 6-1, 6-3.

Meyer and Eder would have an intense first match against Tomah’s Deirdre Martin & Jenna Hausman in Doubles Flight One. The Meyer & Eder team would hang on for the 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 victory. The semis would once again be a tight contest. Meyer & Eder topped Hudson’s Jordan Yacoub & Livi Boiley 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Meyer & Eder would snag second place after falling to New Richmond’s Brogan O’Flanagan & Rhea Warner 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

“I think we both knew what we had to do. It was like a relief," said Meyer and Eder. "Ya, it was. It was like a breaking point. It’s pretty easy. It’s the partnership I think. It so depends on who you’re with. I think Katie and I really clicked. It just makes a world of difference.”

The Warriors finished second as a team just six points behind Hudson.

The Tennis State Individual Tournament starts on Oct. 15 and goes to Oct. 17

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Wausau West sends four athletes to State Tennis

Updated: 32 minutes ago

High School

Prep Highlights 10/6

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include soccer and volleyball.

High School

Prep Highlights 10/6

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

High School

Prep Highlights 10/3

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Saturday’s prep highlights include a football thriller between Rosholt and Assumption plus three conference showdowns in volleyball.

Latest News

High School

Prep Highlights 10/1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Thursday's prep highlights include soccer and volleyball.

High School

Prep Highlights 10/1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT

High School

Prep Highlights 9/29

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include volleyball and soccer.

High School

Prep Highlights 9/29

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT

Sports

Prep Highlights 9/26/20

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Newman Catholic Cardinals and Wausau West Warriors picked up victories in football and volleyball, respectively.

High School

Youth athletic programs grappling with drastically reduced budgets

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
The president of the National Athletic Trainers Association talked about keeping young athletes safe as they start playing sports.