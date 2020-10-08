Wausau West sends four athletes to State Individual Tennis

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West’s Natasha Bailey, Alexis Kloth and Katie Meyer & Anika Eder will be making the trip to Lake Geneva for State Individual Tennis.

Bailey had no issues in Singles Flight One. She would take down Tomah’s Cadence Thomson 6-1, 6-2. Then in the semifinals, she took care of business against New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman 6-0, 6-0. She would be crowned section champion by dominating Hudson’s Sophia Jones 6-0, 6-1.

“I just won’t try and do the best I can and get some good matches in. I’m hoping to place higher than I did last year,” said Bailey.

Kloth didn’t have much trouble in Singles Flight Two. Kloth swept Menomonie’s Olivia Kass 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. Kloth would have an impressive performance in the sectional final against Hudson’s Lily Holmberg by winning 6-1, 6-3.

Meyer and Eder would have an intense first match against Tomah’s Deirdre Martin & Jenna Hausman in Doubles Flight One. The Meyer & Eder team would hang on for the 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 victory. The semis would once again be a tight contest. Meyer & Eder topped Hudson’s Jordan Yacoub & Livi Boiley 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Meyer & Eder would snag second place after falling to New Richmond’s Brogan O’Flanagan & Rhea Warner 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

“I think we both knew what we had to do. It was like a relief," said Meyer and Eder. "Ya, it was. It was like a breaking point. It’s pretty easy. It’s the partnership I think. It so depends on who you’re with. I think Katie and I really clicked. It just makes a world of difference.”

The Warriors finished second as a team just six points behind Hudson.

The Tennis State Individual Tournament starts on Oct. 15 and goes to Oct. 17

