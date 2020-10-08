UPDATE: Wauwatosa officer won’t be charged following fatal shooting of teen, curfew issued

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - UPDATE: A Wauwatosa police officer wont' be charged in a fatal shooting of a teen outside the Mayfair mall.

Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed Alvin Cole, 17, outside the mall in February after receiving a call of a man with a gun in the mall.

Cole was Black; Mensah is also Black.

ABC affiliate WISN reports District Attorney John Chisholm met privately with Cole’s family for more than an hour Wednesday before announcing his decision.

Police said Cole ran from police and fired a handgun before he was shot by Mensah.

Cole’s family disputes the accusation that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired.

The district attorney released an 8-minute edited video of the events leading up to the shooting.

He did not say Mensah was justified in Cole’s shooting death but that he could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mensah did not act in self-defense.

The district attorney said he believed Mensah was reasonable to use deadly force in the shooting.

An independent report said Cole was armed with a stolen gun before the shooting.

Cole shot himself in the arm before he was fatally shot by Mensah.

He was on his knees as officers surrounded him, the report said.

Police told Cole to drop his gun before he was shot.

Cole never fired any shots at officers.

Mensah was the only officer to fire any shots.

He shot Cole five times.

The report was commissioned by the Wauwatosa Fire and Police Commission.

The February shooting marked the third time Mensah had killed someone.

He was cleared in the fatal shootings of Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016 and Antonio Gonzales in 2015.

Mensah shot Gonzales eight times after he refused to drop a sword, according to police.

In the case of Anderson, Mensah approached a parked car where Anderson was sleeping and said he saw a gun inside and thought Anderson was reaching for it so he shot him six times.

Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor ruled that the previous two shootings were justified self-defense.

Cole’s death sparked protests in Wauwatosa throughout the summer, including in and around the mall.

Protesters gathered outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse late Wednesday afternoon before the decision was announced.

WISN also reports State Street is shut down between 7th and 9th Street in order for the crowd to assemble safely.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has called in the National Guard to help police protect the public and infrastructure in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa.

He didn’t say how many troops were being sent to the city, citing security reasons.

The mall closed at 2 p.m., and protective fencing was put up surrounding the police department.

Mayfair Mall also closed at 4 p.m.

U.S. Attorney Krueger issued the following statement Wednesday evening after the announcement was made there would be no charges against Officer Mensah:

“This afternoon, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office announced that it will not pursue criminal charges related to the officer-involved shooting of Alvin Cole. Federal law enforcement in Wisconsin is sworn to protect First Amendment rights, which include the rights to speak and assemble ‘peaceably.’ In the past year, however, in addition to witnessing peaceful protests, some Wisconsin communities have suffered episodes of violent civil unrest. Federal law enforcement is joined with state and local authorities to address any further violence. federal law imposes serious penalties for arson, rioting, firearms offenses, and other violent crimes, which we will prosecute to the fullest extent possible. No one else in Wisconsin should become a victim of needless violence or face destruction of a business as a result of unrest.”

A 7 p.m. curfew has been issued for Wednesday for the City of Wauwatosa, and is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. WISN reports all residents are asked to stay home, and no overnight street parking will be allowed.

In addition, all gas stations have ben ordered to close.

A police officer who has shot and killed three people in a Milwaukee suburb over the last five years should be fired because the risk is too great that he'll shoot a fourth person and he violated department policy when he spoke to the media, according to an investigator's report released Wednesday.

Former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic's report to the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission comes as the Milwaukee County district attorney was expected to announce later Wednesday whether Mensah would be charged in Cole's death.

Former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic’s report to the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission comes as the Milwaukee County district attorney was expected to announce later Wednesday whether Mensah would be charged in Cole’s death.

Mensah’s attorney, Jonathan Cermele, didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail left at his office Wednesday.

The February shooting marked the third time Mensah had killed someone. He was cleared in the fatal shootings of Jay Anderson Jr. in 2016 and Antonio Gonzales in 2015. Mensah shot Gonzales eight times after he refused to drop a sword, according to police. In the case of Anderson, Mensah approached a parked car where Anderson was sleeping and said he saw a gun inside and thought Anderson was reaching for it so he shot him six times.

The police and fire commission asked Biskupic to investigate Cole’s death and determine whether there was reason to discipline Mensah. The Cole family attorney, Kimberly Motley, provided Biskupic’s recommendations to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Biskupic wrote that Mensah should be fired because the risk of him shooting a fourth person is too great. Given Mensah’s notoriety, people could bait him into shooting them, exposing the city to lawsuits costing millions of dollars, Biskupic said. He noted that even one officer-involved shooting in a city the size of Wauwatosa is unusual. Wauwatosa is home to about 48,000 people.

“If a fourth shooting by Officer Mensah were to take place, the public’s confidence in the Wauwatosa Police Department would be significantly eroded,” Biskupic said.

He also noted that Mensah violated policies preventing officers from speaking about pending investigations when he gave a radio interview and spoke about the shooting on a podcast in July.

He also provided misleading information during the interviews by failing to correct an interviewer who stated that Cole shot at Mensah — Biskupic’s report said Cole shot himself in the arm — and claiming that more than half-a-dozen Wauwatosa officers had been involved in multiple shootings over the last five years. According to Biskupic’s report, the Wauwatosa police chief said only Mensah had fired his weapon more than once over the last five years.

Biskupic concluded that Mensah provided misleading information to the public in order to minimize the significance of his own conduct.

The report comes as Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm weighs possible criminal charges against Mensah. Motley said the family was to meet with the prosecutor’s office Wednesday afternoon. The imminent decision has prompted Wauwatosa officials to shut down City Hall and the library for about three days, beginning at noon Wednesday, in anticipation of possible protests.

