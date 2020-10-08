Advertisement

The take-aways from Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first and only Vice Presidential debate of 2020 is in the books. This particular debate taking an bigger role than in previous elections given the health and ages of both presidential candidates -- particularly as president trump continues to recover from the coronavirus.

The candidates discussed key issues like climate change, foreign relations, and health care. But from the start, the plexiglass partition highlighted a huge issue of the campaign --- COVID-19.

Retired UW-Stevens Point political science professor Ed Miller added insight into the main take-aways from the debate, when he joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday.

