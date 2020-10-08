Advertisement

Taylor County mink tests positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirms a dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

According to a news release, this is the first confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection among Wisconsin’s mink population. Wisconsin is the second state with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 at a mink farm; Utah confirmed its first cases on Aug. 17. There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to humans. However, people infected with the virus can spread it to mink and other animals.

The NVSL confirmed the positive result after preliminary testing was conducted by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has quarantined all animals on the farm, meaning no animals or animal products may leave the premise. As this is an active investigation, no information about the farm or parties involved will be released.

People suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 are encouraged to avoid contact with pets and other animals while they are completing their home isolation to protect the animals from infection.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appellate judges let 2020 census continue through October

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Tuesday, 99.7% of households nationwide had been counted, a figure that surpassed the completion rate in 2010, according to the Census Bureau.

News

Nine people in Wisconsin pardoned

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In all, Evers has issued 74 pardons

News

Marathon County sees 155% surge in active COVID cases since Sept. 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Marathon County’s active COVID-19 cases are up 155% in just one month. On Sept. 8 there were 126 active cases. Oct. 7, there were 1,008 active cases.

News

2 Wisconsin prisoners die after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office said two prisoners at the Dodge Correctional Institution died in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Latest News

Back To School

Seasonal allergies keep students from in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
The superintendent for the Merrill School District said even though allergies are not contagious, there is something to be said about the germs that are spread when a child sneezes or coughs because of them.

News

WEC reminds voters ID needed to vote, offers ballot preview on its website

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Nov. 3 General Election is now less than one month away. The presidential race is likely the biggest draw for voters to head to the polls, but most ballots also contain a handful of other races including referendums, congressional race, and district attorney.

Buddy Check

Buddy Check 7: Getting help for cancer caregivers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Caring for someone with cancer can be hard now there’s help for those supporting a patient.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Trump refusing to do next Presidential debate virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
Presidential debate next week will be virtual

News

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.