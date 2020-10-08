Taylor County mink tests positive for Coronavirus

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirms a dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

According to a news release, this is the first confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection among Wisconsin’s mink population. Wisconsin is the second state with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 at a mink farm; Utah confirmed its first cases on Aug. 17. There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to humans. However, people infected with the virus can spread it to mink and other animals.

The NVSL confirmed the positive result after preliminary testing was conducted by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has quarantined all animals on the farm, meaning no animals or animal products may leave the premise. As this is an active investigation, no information about the farm or parties involved will be released.

People suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 are encouraged to avoid contact with pets and other animals while they are completing their home isolation to protect the animals from infection.

