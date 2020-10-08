Advertisement

Sheriff’s Department: Scammers pretending to be contact tracers

(WCTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says scammers are calling people and pretending they are contact tracers from the Oneida County Health Department in an effort to obtain personal information.

Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for your Medicare number, financial information, or attempt to set up a COVID-19 test for you and collect payment information for the test. If you are called by a contact tracer and are unsure if they are legitimate, you can call the Oneida County Health Department at 715-369-6111 to verify that they are actually working in a professional capacity with OCHD.

If you release information before realizing that the call is fraudulent, contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Or if you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, call 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477).

The department also reminds people of the important role of actual contact tracers and urged the public to be cooperative.

