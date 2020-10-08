Seasonal allergies keep students from in-person learning

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - With the flu season on its way and coronavirus numbers continuing to rise in Wisconsin, stopping the spread of germs is more important now than ever. Now, schools around the area are asking that only healthy kids come to school in-person, even if their only sickness is seasonal allergies.

John Sample the Superintendent for the Merrill School District said even though allergies are not contagious, there is something to be said about the germs that are spread when a child sneezes or coughs because of them.

“What separates allergies from a cold or the flu is that allergies are not contagious. But we also don’t know what else could a student be spreading when they’re coughing and sneezing,” Sample explained.

Many parents released concerns on Facebook saying that even after getting a negative coronavirus test result, their child was advised to continue to school from home.

Sample said while he wishes kids could be in school. If a child seems sick for any reason, it’s better to keep them home.

“It’s the fear of the unknown that we have to respect because this is not something that we can see, it’s an invisible virus. And so we’re trying to take every precaution that we can. And if a child’s not feeling well it’s probably best to leave them at home, for whatever the reason may be,” Sample said.

This year Merrill’s in-person numbers fluctuate daily as parents take the necessary precautions to keep others safe. While Sample expressed his wish to have everyone learn in person, he’s proud of his community for taking the virus seriously and only letting their healthy children into the school doors.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.