Record 3,132 new coronavirus cases identified; death rate falls to 1%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 16,000 coronavirus tests (16,656) had a record 3,132 positive results in the state’s latest COVID-19 report Thursday, beating the old record (2,892 on Saturday) by 240 more cases. Those positive tests were 18.8% of all the tests, the highest positivity rate in 3 days.

Hospitalizations remain high. The Department of Health Services reports 110 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, which would have been a record except for the 141 hospitalizations recorded Wednesday.

The death rate fell to 1%. It’s been creeping downwards as the number of new cases of the COVID-19 virus exceeds the number of fatal infections. The death toll rose by 9 to 1,424 after two days of double-digit increases. COVID-19 patients died in in Clark, Lincoln, Marathon, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan and Waukesha (2) counties, while one death attributed to Door County was removed.

Wisconsin has now had more than 1.5 million people test negative for the coronavirus. The state counts each person once even if they have multiple tests. This is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community. Data counting every test, rather than every person, can be also be found on the DHS website. By that method, an all-time high of 9.3% of tests were positive.

To try to slow the spread of the virus, a state health order is now in effect that limits public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a business’s or building’s total occupancy. It’s in effect through Friday, Nov. 6. There are several exceptions to the order (see related story).

The governor also activated a field hospital at the state fairgrounds in Wauwatosa, near Milwaukee, to receive patients who are recovering from COVID-19 when hospitals need to make room for more severe cases (see related story). To date, 8,061 people have been treated in Wisconsin hospitals for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The hospitalization rate remains at 5.7%.

The DHS says 18.9% of all people who tested positive are still active cases -- a jump from 18.4% Wednesday. That’s 26,774 people who were diagnosed within the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. There are 113,596 recovered cases, or 80.1% of all cases since early February.

This is the third day in a row with more than 100 hospitalizations per day. The latest figures available Wednesday found 873 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 with 219 in intensive care; both numbers are all-time highs for COVID-19. The state is averaging 93 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day over 7 days, another high, and that 7-day average has been increasing steadily for three weeks.

In the Fox Valley Region, there were fewer ICU beds available than there are hospitals. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported Wednesday 5 of the 104 ICU beds are immediately available at the region’s 13 hospitals. In the Northeast Region, there are 14 ICU beds available out of 207 at 10 hospitals. Statewide, 13% of ICU beds and 16% of all state medical beds were immediately available. These are beds for all critical patients -- heart attacks, car crashes, etc. -- not just COVID-19.

Wisconsin*

Adams - 281 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 168 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Barron - 535 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 131 cases (1 death)

Brown - 10,854 cases (+245) (72 deaths)

Buffalo - 161 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 233 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Calumet - 1,662 cases (+71) (6 deaths)

Chippewa - 698 cases (+31)

Clark – 502 cases (+11) (9 deaths) (+1)

Columbia - 947 cases (+83) (3 deaths)

Crawford – 210 cases (+5)

Dane – 10,734 cases (+63) (43 deaths)

Dodge – 2,268 cases (+42) (19 deaths)

Door - 449 cases (+12) (3 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Douglas - 566 cases (+7)

Dunn - 706 cases (+6) (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,211 cases (+27) (8 deaths)

Florence - 120 cases (+5 ) (2 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 2,600 cases (+67) (14 deaths)

Forest - 346 cases (7 deaths)

Grant – 1,268 cases (+28) (19 deaths)

Green - 632 cases (+13) (3 deaths)

Green Lake - 389 cases (+13)

Iowa - 243 cases (+3 )

Iron - 149 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 189 cases (+8) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,714 cases (+16) (8 deaths)

Juneau - 473 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Kenosha - 3,818 cases (+38) (68 deaths)

Kewaunee - 742 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

La Crosse – 3,399 cases (+26) (8 deaths)

Lafayette - 363 cases (+3)

Langlade - 346 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 371 cases (+23) (3 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 1,505 cases (+52) (5 deaths)

Marathon - 2,096 cases (+73) (24 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 1,167 cases (+21) (9 deaths)

Marquette - 360 cases (+12) (1 death)

Menominee - 130 cases (+8)

Milwaukee – 30,925 (+286) (548 deaths)

Monroe - 705 cases (+26) (3 deaths)

Oconto - 1,278 cases (+23) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 648 cases (+15) (4 deaths)

Outagamie – 5,893 cases (+113) (35 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 1,528 cases (+22) (21 deaths) (+1)

Pepin – 73 cases (+3)

Pierce – 492 cases (+12) (7 deaths)

Polk – 298 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Portage - 1,751 cases (+28) (12 deaths)

Price - 200 cases (+15)

Racine - 5,349 cases (+51) (98 deaths)

Richland - 243 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,939 cases (+59) (34 deaths)

Rusk - 78 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,099 cases (+20) (5 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 263 cases (+5) (1 death)

Shawano – 1,358 cases (+26) (6 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan - 2,321 cases (+60) (20 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix - 1,099 cases (+18) (9 deaths)

Taylor - 254 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Trempealeau - 748 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 310 cases (+10) (1 death)

Vilas - 307 cases (+7) (1 death)

Walworth - 2,797 cases (+17) (35 deaths)

Washburn – 144 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Washington - 3,028 cases (+52) (37 deaths)

Waukesha – 8,410 cases (+121) (96 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 1,430 cases (+39) (22 deaths)

Waushara - 499 cases (+18) (3 deaths)

Winnebago – 5,508 cases (+173) (38 deaths)

Wood - 987 cases (+19) (7 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 23 cases (+2)

Baraga - 37 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Chippewa - 53 cases (revised -1 by state)

Delta – 657 cases (+27) (11 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson – 240 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Gogebic - 166 cases (1 death)

Houghton – 606 cases (+23) (3 deaths)

Iron – 260 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Keweenaw – 10 cases (cases revised -4 by state)

Luce – 17 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 63 cases (+1)

Marquette - 379 cases (+10) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 426 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 45 cases

Schoolcraft - 35 cases

*Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Viewers also ask how the Wisconsin Department of Health Services compiles its numbers. The state only counts a person once in its summary of positive and negative tests, no matter how many times a person might be tested (there is a recent exception to this, as you read in this article). The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

