New trends as many couples adjust to changed wedding plans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Micaela Erlanger is responsible for creating some of the most iconic moments on the red carpet for many of the world’s most recognizable stars. You’ve seen her looks on A-listers like Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Lucy Hale, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Common and more. Micaela is also a bride-to-be! And like brides across the country, her wedding plans were pushed to next spring by coronavirus.

While weddings are postponed for some, the pandemic has also brought couples closer with many deciding to get engaged. As Micaela continues to plan for her own wedding day, she joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share expert tips and advice on styling during a pandemic.

Micaela’s own engagement inspired her to launch a Bridal styling business. She realized that walking down the aisle is the closest experience an everyday bride will have to walking down the red carpet as a celeb; that’s why curating the perfect look is the ultimate responsibility – from the dress to the jewels.

In a recent survey, more than half of Americans said their relationships will emerge stronger from the pandemic. Current trends show that the pandemic is bringing people closer – resulting in more couples planning to get engaged – just in time for engagement season. And with continued social distancing and reduced travel, couples are opting to spend more on the engagement ring than on big weddings or honeymoons

Micaela also shared the most sought-after bridal trends and discussed her inspiration for her latest collaboration and jewelry collection. From engagement rings to wedding bands, she shared the most popular styles right now and how the collection celebrates and echoes her ability to create the most memorable style moments for celebrities to any bride-to-be.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.