New developments proposed at Wausau Riverlife

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Big changes could be coming to the Wausau Riverlife area over the next year. A proposal for a new dental building is now one step closer to becoming a reality after being passed by the Economic Development Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Cherry Tree Dental is proposing to house three different dentists within one brand-new facility right near the Wisconsin River right behind Riverlife Apartments.

However, the proposal still has a few more hoops to jump through before they can start construction.

“They put together a stellar design proposal that fits in well with the kind of the urban feel of the Riverlife area,” City of Wausau Business Development Specialist Sean Fitzgerald said.

The $2.2 million, 6,100 square foot dentist clinic needs to pass through the Wausau Finance Committee, the Planning Commission and City Council.

“There’s a few more steps that need to happen, but this was I think, really the start of the process and probably the biggest request to the city,” Fitzgerald said.

The proposal by Cherry Tree Dental would house Advanced Dental and the 99-year-old Prehn Dental.

“The millennials and the urbanites, as I call them, they want stay downtown. They want to be mobile. It’s a great campus with the eye clinic there, Aspirus, and now the city council voting next week to have us put our building right down by the Riverlife District is really exciting,” Dr. Frederick Prehn said.

Dr. Prehn said the new building will offer efficiency and convenience for everyone.

“It’s going to be close for people to come in and walk in and most importantly, keep us downtown and employ close to 20 people in our area,” Dr. Prehn said.

It’s their hope to have the proposal passed through each committee by the end of October and have the project complete by the end of 2021.

Another proposal in the works is the developer Aedifix wants to buy up seven different homes on the 1300 and 1400 blocks of N. 2nd Street to help clean up the area with new apartments.

“This is really a continuance of that effort by the city to redevelop a neighborhood that has a lot of promise, it’s close to the river, it’s close to Bridge Street,” Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said that proposal is still being worked out and will come back around potentially by November.

The proposal offers 32 different units that are spread over four separate buildings for a total of $6 million.

