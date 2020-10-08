Mid-State Technical College opens new ag lab in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - After a two-month renovation, Mid-State Technical College in Marshfield is improving its campus for agriculture students by offering them a new space to work and with new technology.

Behind big glass windows as students walk through the hallway, lays the brand-new agriculture lab at Mid-State Technical College which opens a window of opportunity for students looking to be more hands-on in a space they can call their own.

“It kind of has a little bit more of like a true ag family feel to it so it adds a little bit more ownership and a little bit more want when you have that,” Marshfield Mid-State Technical College Agribusiness Student Cory Wood said.

After the well-deserved and much needed $150,000 agriculture lab was built, it’s just what students needed for that extra real-life experience.

“It’s like a home... Coming here I feel like I learned a lot more and had more experience,” Marshfield Mid-State Technical College Agribusiness Student Jackie Cwiklo said.

“Having a lab area and being hands-on, I really like it because that’s the best way I learn and that’s basically what the ag world is… being hands-on and doing stuff so it’s kind of nice to have the opportunity to be hands-on,” Wood said.

The new lab is also is equipped with the latest technology including laptops, tablets, and even a full-sized cow simulator.

“We can replicate a difficult birth in here and then the students can go in and figure out what they need to do to assist that cow to get the calf out,” Marshfield Mid-State Technical College Agribusiness Instructor Teri Raatz said.

In the past, agriculture labs were done in a regular, shared classroom which was difficult to keep clean, but now with a space of their own, they’re able to store what is needed in the lab at all times.

“We can move all of the equipment in the agriculture classroom, push it all to the walls and really do labs in that space, where we can’t do that in a traditional classroom,” Marshfield Mid-State Technical College Dean Alex Lendved said.

As Mid-State celebrates 100 years of its Marshfield campus, the creation of the lab was perfect timing, especially in prime agriculture territory.

“Right now the average age of a farmer is 55 years so it’s important to get the young members of our society involved in agriculture,” Raatz said.

