Marathon County sees 155% surge in active COVID cases since Sept. 8

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s active COVID-19 cases are up 155% in just one month. On Sept. 8 there were 126 active cases. Oct. 7, there were 1,008 active cases.

Wednesday, the county reported a total of 2,096 total positive cases since testing began. Again, of those total cases, 1,008 were active.

On Sept. 8 the county reported 66 cases had received hospitalized treatment. Thursday, the number of ‘ever hospitalized’ was 130.

The increased surge in cases is not just a local issue. Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers and his administration enacted Order #3, limiting indoor public gathering in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

To date, 23 people have died of COVID-19 in Marathon County.

Oct. 7 county statistics

From the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS), today's cumulative COVID-19 data for Marathon County is: -... Posted by Marathon County Health Department on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Sept. 8 county statistics

From the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS), today's cumulative COVID-19 data for Marathon County is: -... Posted by Marathon County Health Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

