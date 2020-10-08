First Alert Weather: Lots of sunshine, near record highs tomorrow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you like sunshine and less windy conditions, then today is going to be a winner weather-wise. Afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 60s, which is just a few degrees above average for this time of the year.

A good deal of sunshine and pleasant today. (WSAW)

Clear to partly cloudy tonight as a warm front lifts northeast through the region. A couple of showers are possible in the Northwoods overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy and warmer on Friday with a fair amount of sunshine. Near-record highs are possible in the afternoon for Antigo, Marshfield and Wausau, which the current record high is 79° set in 2011. It will be close with temperatures rising into the mid 70s to near 80.

Gusty southwest winds on Friday, could be as high as 35 to 40 mph at times. (WSAW)

Friday night football games will feature pleasant conditions as the wind diminishes during the evening. Temps slipping from the 70s into the mid 60s.

The weekend is going to be dry and still comfortably mild. Sunshine along with a few clouds both day with highs on Saturday in the mid 60s, while close to 70 on Sunday.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that will bring rain showers and a chance of a thunderstorm on Monday during the morning through early afternoon hours. In the wake of the front, cooler weather. Highs for the beginning of the new work week in the upper 50s. It may turn a bit warmer again by mid-week with some sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s Wednesday, while low to mid 60s on Thursday.

