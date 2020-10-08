Containing the cost of COVID: Generic drugs save patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Generic drugs can seem like lifesavers for people in need of medicine. They cost less than the name-brand drugs with the same formulation, and insurance plans tend to steer patients to them for that reason.

The need for generic drugs has never been more important as we live through a pandemic and all the health ramifications affecting those who have contracted COVID-19.

As individuals, the healthcare industry and governments look contain the costs of COVID, one place they are all turning to are generic drugs.

The Association for Accessible Medicines, the trade association of generic and biosimilar manufacturers, recently released a report detailing the financial benefit of generic and biosimilar drugs to American patients.

Some of the findings include:

· The U.S. health care system saved $313 billion in 2019 by prescribing generic drugs

· $96 billion were in Medicare savings

· $48.5 billion in savings to Medicaid

On Thursday, Dan Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association for Accessible Medicines, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discussed the financial benefits of generic and biosimilar drugs to American patients and how generic drugs are being used to treat COVID positive patients.

To learn more, visit: https://accessiblemeds.org/

