City of Wausau ready to give drive-thru voting a go

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s full speed ahead for the city of Wausau’s drive-thru voting plans, the Safe Elections Task Force Wednesday night walking the route that will be used on October 23 and 24 to offer voters yet another opportunity to cast their votes.

“We want to make sure everyone who wants to cast a ballot in this election has the opportunity to,” said Wausau City Clerk Leslie Kremer. “If you’re not comfortable coming out in person, here’s an opportunity for you to not even have to leave your car.”

Kremer has been working closely with other cities throughout the state that have implemented drive-thru voting for previous elections.

The goal of drive-thru voting is to help voters feel safe heading out to the polls to cast their ballots amid a pandemic, however, Kremer has hinted that should the October 23 and 24 event go smoothly, there’s a chance that it could be used for future elections.

“I would love it if we had a hundred percent participation in Wausau. That’s the goal,” explained Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “There’s drive-thru voting on the 23 and 24. We will have in-person absentee voting the 20 through the 30. You can drop your ballot off here until 8 pm on Election Day and then, of course, in-person voting at the polls on Election Day.”

Those looking to utilize the drive-thru voting option have to be a registered voter in the city of Wausau. The same requirement is in place for the city’s newly-installed Absentee Ballot Drop Box.

The drive-thru voting option will be a part of the early, in-person absentee voting timeframe provided in the state of Wisconsin two weeks prior to Election Day.

The city of Wausau will offer drive-thru voting October 23 and 24. (WSAW)

On October 23, drive-thru polls will be open from 3 pm to 7 pm and on October 24, drive-thru polls will be open from 8 am to 3 pm. The line will start at 6th and McClellan and loop around Wausau City Hall with drive-thru voters stopping at three separate stations along the route run by trained poll workers.

Kremer says the hope is for the process to take about 15 minutes, per car.

The Department of Public Works and the Wausau Police Department will be on hand both days helping manage traffic and blocking off roads being used for the drive-thru option.

“It’s really important that we all vote; that we all stay safe; that we are able to have trust in the integrity of our elections,” Mayor Rosenberg added. “I think this accomplishes all of that. You can stay in your car, we’re still making sure we have qualified election workers working this whole thing. There’s really no excuse to not vote unless you are ineligible to vote.”

Registration to vote online in Wisconsin ends on October 14. Absentee ballots can be requested until October 29.

If you have any questions regarding the voter registration process, you are encouraged to contact your community’s clerk.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.