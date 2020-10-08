Buddy Check 7: New cancer facility offers peace of mind for patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new resource at Marshfield Clinic is providing a safe space for those traveling to receive cancer treatment.

The renovated Cattail Cottage has 11 bedrooms, several bathrooms, a laundry room, a patio, and two kitchens. It was developed after The Hope Lodge across the street closed permanently during the summer due to financial complications with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cattail Cottage is now available for cancer patients and one caregiver, with a referral from a doctor. It offers a temporary living space for cancer patients living 40 or more miles away to get their treatment at Marshfield Clinic.

Even though it’s a space for patients to utilize during treatment, for Dr. Ana Seydel, the cottage is an extension of her care as a breast surgeon. “There’s clear evidence, literature suggesting that stress reduction improves breast cancer outcomes. As a surgeon, with early morning cases they can travel a long distance and stay here overnight, and know they are cared for it’s an aspect of my care I am very proud of," said Dr. Seydel.

The Cottage was renovated in approximately 7 weeks. It used to operate as a living space for medical students living on campus.

