Advertisement

Buddy Check 7: New cancer facility offers peace of mind for patients

The Cattail Cottage at Marshfield Clinic is open for rural patients receiving cancer treatments.
Living space at Cattail Cottage
Living space at Cattail Cottage(WSAW)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new resource at Marshfield Clinic is providing a safe space for those traveling to receive cancer treatment.

The renovated Cattail Cottage has 11 bedrooms, several bathrooms, a laundry room, a patio, and two kitchens. It was developed after The Hope Lodge across the street closed permanently during the summer due to financial complications with the Coronavirus pandemic.

dining space cattail cottage
dining space cattail cottage(WSAW)

Cattail Cottage is now available for cancer patients and one caregiver, with a referral from a doctor. It offers a temporary living space for cancer patients living 40 or more miles away to get their treatment at Marshfield Clinic.

Even though it’s a space for patients to utilize during treatment, for Dr. Ana Seydel, the cottage is an extension of her care as a breast surgeon. “There’s clear evidence, literature suggesting that stress reduction improves breast cancer outcomes. As a surgeon, with early morning cases they can travel a long distance and stay here overnight, and know they are cared for it’s an aspect of my care I am very proud of," said Dr. Seydel.

The Cottage was renovated in approximately 7 weeks. It used to operate as a living space for medical students living on campus.

outside of cattail cottage
outside of cattail cottage(WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buddy Check

Buddy Check 7: Getting help for cancer caregivers

Updated: 8 hours ago
Caring for someone with cancer can be hard now there’s help for those supporting a patient.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin begins looking to out-of-state health care workers to help with staffing shortages

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
Much like what states such as New York and Arizona had to do earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Wednesday they are looking at health care workers outside of Wisconsin to help with staffing shortages in facilities around the state as cases continue to surge.

Buddy Check

Help available for caregivers helping cancer patients

Updated: 22 hours ago
Buddy Check 7

Buddy Check

My Mom's Breast Cancer Journey

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT

Latest News

Buddy Check

Buddy Check 7 Awareness Week: NewsChannel 7’s Holly Chilsen shares her mom’s breast cancer story

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
In a one-on-one interview, Holly Chilsen talks to her mom about her breast cancer diagnosis and the aftermath that's followed.

Deep Bench

World Sight Day: Are you listening to you eyes?

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
World Sight Day is coming up on Oct. 8. It’s meant to focus attention on blindness and vision impairment. One lesser known disease that can have painful and vision-threatening consequences is thyroid eye disease.

Deep Bench

Dense breast tissue can make detecting cancer more difficult

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Women at high risk of breast cancer should begin rescheduling mammography screenings that were postponed due to COVID-19, especially those with dense breast tissue, as standard mammograms miss about one in five breast cancers.

Buddy Check

BC7: Wisconsin Well Woman Program helps hundreds get preventative care

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT

Food

Dietitians say eggs are recommended as an important first food

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Every bite counts. A registered dietitian shared nutrient-rich first foods for you children.

Buddy Check

BUDDY CHECK 7 AWARENESS WEEK: WWWP helps hundreds get preventative care

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Heather Foster
BUDDY CHECK 7 WEEK: WWWP helps hundreds get preventative care