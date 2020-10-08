Associated Bank closes some lobbies due to Governor’s latest order

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Associated Bank announced Thursday they are temporarily suspending lobby access at many Wisconsin branches until Nov. 9, to comply with the newest state order.

“We will continue to provide lobby access in select larger branches that allow for greater social distancing. These larger branches will be supported by drive-thrus at most locations, which will remain available during regular hours and offer many banking services. We will also continue to operate all ATMs and night deposit boxes,” an email to customers stated.

Customers that need access to their safe deposit box can schedule an appointment.

