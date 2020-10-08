1-day COVID case record set again; 3,132 new cases identified

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 3,132 new COVID-19 cases, beating the previous one-day record of 2,892 which was set Saturday. Those positive tests were 18.8% of all the tests, the highest positivity rate in three days.

However, the death rate fell to 1%. It’s been trending downwards as the number of new cases exceeds the number of fatal infections. The death toll rose by nine to 1,424 after two days of double-digit increases. WBAY-TV reports COVID-19 patients died in Clark, Lincoln, Marathon, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan and Waukesha (two) counties, while one death attributed to Door County was removed.

In Wisconsin, there are 26,774 active cases and 113,596 recovered cases.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.