Wisconsin begins looking to out-of-state health care workers to help with staffing shortages

(WSAW) - Much like what states such as New York and Arizona had to do earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Wednesday they are looking at health care workers outside of Wisconsin to help with staffing shortages in facilities around the state as cases continue to surge.

Talking with hospital system leaders around Wisconsin, Palm said every region is reporting current or imminent staffing shortages, with one region telling her the majority of their hospitals are already short. That is due not only to the high intake of COVID-19 patients, which has risen to 853 as of Wednesday, but also to staff having to isolate or quarantine themselves.

Last week DHS gave physicians from out of state the ability to practice in Wisconsin. Palm said health care systems in Wisconsin that have locations outside of the state are already looking at where they can pull staffing resources from to assist their Wisconsin locations. DHS is also looking at a variety of strategies to help find staffing for local hospitals if they need them.

“We are working closely with our colleagues at FEMA and HHS to tap into resources that they can bring to bear and understand lessons and work that they did in states like New York and Arizona as you mentioned, as they needed assistance and capacity to really meet the needs when they were seeing their hospitals in similar positions to where we are now,” she said.

As hospitals are seeing shortages the State Fair alternate facility that will begin accepting COVID-19 patient overflow from hospitals Oct. 14 is also working to build up staff for the facility, so Palm explained they are working together so that they do not compete for the same staff.

Palm and Dr. Ryan Westergaard said when health care workers are contracting COVID-19 or having to quarantine due to a person who is found to have COVID-19, largely it is due to interactions and contacts outside of the health care setting in the community.

“We do have some situations where we can use advance methods to identify a strain of the virus and genetic technology called sequencing, but I think the more important issue is that the precautions in hospitals, the use of PPE, the droplet precautions, the use of the respirators or the N95 masks when patients are undergoing aerosol-generating procedures, the evidence is very very strong that those are effective and they dramatically reduce the risk of infection to health care workers," Dr. Westergaard said. "So, there’s good reason to believe that health care worker infections acquired at the job are very rare, possibly not zero, but very rare. And in the setting of widespread community transmission, the assumption is that the large majority of cases in health care workers are acquired in the community and not at work.”

They urged everyone needs to take precautions, stay at home when you can, wear a mask, social distance, and disinfect when you cannot in order to stop the spread and keep everyone, especially health care workers working.

