Advertisement

Wisconsin begins looking to out-of-state health care workers to help with staffing shortages

By Emily Davies
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Much like what states such as New York and Arizona had to do earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Wednesday they are looking at health care workers outside of Wisconsin to help with staffing shortages in facilities around the state as cases continue to surge.

Talking with hospital system leaders around Wisconsin, Palm said every region is reporting current or imminent staffing shortages, with one region telling her the majority of their hospitals are already short. That is due not only to the high intake of COVID-19 patients, which has risen to 853 as of Wednesday, but also to staff having to isolate or quarantine themselves.

Last week DHS gave physicians from out of state the ability to practice in Wisconsin. Palm said health care systems in Wisconsin that have locations outside of the state are already looking at where they can pull staffing resources from to assist their Wisconsin locations. DHS is also looking at a variety of strategies to help find staffing for local hospitals if they need them.

“We are working closely with our colleagues at FEMA and HHS to tap into resources that they can bring to bear and understand lessons and work that they did in states like New York and Arizona as you mentioned, as they needed assistance and capacity to really meet the needs when they were seeing their hospitals in similar positions to where we are now,” she said.

As hospitals are seeing shortages the State Fair alternate facility that will begin accepting COVID-19 patient overflow from hospitals Oct. 14 is also working to build up staff for the facility, so Palm explained they are working together so that they do not compete for the same staff.

Palm and Dr. Ryan Westergaard said when health care workers are contracting COVID-19 or having to quarantine due to a person who is found to have COVID-19, largely it is due to interactions and contacts outside of the health care setting in the community.

“We do have some situations where we can use advance methods to identify a strain of the virus and genetic technology called sequencing, but I think the more important issue is that the precautions in hospitals, the use of PPE, the droplet precautions, the use of the respirators or the N95 masks when patients are undergoing aerosol-generating procedures, the evidence is very very strong that those are effective and they dramatically reduce the risk of infection to health care workers," Dr. Westergaard said. "So, there’s good reason to believe that health care worker infections acquired at the job are very rare, possibly not zero, but very rare. And in the setting of widespread community transmission, the assumption is that the large majority of cases in health care workers are acquired in the community and not at work.”

They urged everyone needs to take precautions, stay at home when you can, wear a mask, social distance, and disinfect when you cannot in order to stop the spread and keep everyone, especially health care workers working.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

National News

Pence, Harris square off in VP debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence square off in VP debate.

Coronavirus

How to celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The CDC is urging Americans to celebrate Halloween safely to limit exposure and slow the spread of COVID-19, but many families are still wondering how this holiday will look this year.

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

Latest News

Consumer

Impact of COVID-19 on rural American households

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Medical care, internet access, finances, employment and children’s education present serious problems for rural communities.

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an illness that's not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Syndrome linked to COVID identified in adults

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
It's a rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children. Now, a similar syndrome has been identified in adults by the CDC.

National News

Trump slams brakes on COVID-19 stimulus talks, stocks tumble

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The decision comes despite the threat of more worker furloughs and layoffs and as many households are struggling in the coronavirus-stricken economy.