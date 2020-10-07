Advertisement

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials announced Wednesday that they’ve opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Wisconsin has become a hot spot for the disease over the last month, ranking third nationwide this week in daily new cases per capita. Health experts have attributed the spike to the reopening of colleges and K-12 schools as well as general fatigue over wearing masks and socially distancing.

“We hoped this day wouldn’t come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today and our healthcare systems are beginning to become overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases,” said Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. “This alternative care facility will take some of the pressure off our healthcare facilities while expanding the continuum of care for folks who have COVID-19.”

The move also came as a state judge was considering a lawsuit seeking to strike down Evers' mandate that masks be worn in enclosed public spaces.

Only 16% of the state’s 11,452 hospital beds were available as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state Department of Health Services. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients had grown to 853, it’s highest during the pandemic according to the COVID Tracking Project, with 216 in intensive care.

Results of COVID-19 tests on an additional 262 in-patients in Wisconsin were pending. The southeastern region of the state had 250 COVID-19 patients, the most of any of the state’s seven hospital regions.

Nationwide, about 30,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, the COVID Tracking Project reported.

Virus spread is also bad in northeastern Wisconsin. The Green Bay Packers announced this week that no home fans would be admitted to home games until the situation improved, and head coach Matt LaFleur asked area residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built a 530-bed field hospital on the state fairgrounds in West Allis just outside Milwaukee in April at the request of Evers' administration. Local leaders had warned about the possibility of area hospitals being overwhelmed, but hospitalizations never reached the point where the hospital was needed, until now.

The hospital will accept patients from across Wisconsin but is designed to provide low-level care, and it will accept only patients who have already been hospitalized elsewhere for at least 24 to 48 hours, according to the state Department of Administration. Patients who qualify will be transported to the facility by ambulance.

The hospital will be staffed by volunteers, state workers and National Guard members, DOA officials said. Patients will not be allowed to have visitors.

Several other states moved to set up field hospitals in the early stages of the pandemic — at great expense — only to find that they got little to no use, and many were shut down.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2,319 coronavirus cases, 16 deaths, 141 more hospitalized: ICU bed situation “dire”

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It's the 5th time in 7 days Wisconsin had more than 2,000 new cases and the 4th time in 7 days deaths were in double digits.

News

Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Scott Conley, the president's physician, says Donald Trump has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

News

Marquette Poll: Biden has five-point lead over Trump among likely voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
There’s been little change since September’s poll. Poll director Charles Franklin says people are “very dug in on their choices" for president.

News

Wausau extends ‘Dining on the Street’ to Oct. 28

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau River District has extended Dining on the Street through the end of October.

Latest News

News

Lambeau Field goes cash-free

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Lambeau Field is eliminating cash transactions at food stands and atrium businesses -- everywhere except parking.

News

Jacob Blake out of hospital, moved to rehabilitation center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Jacob Blake has left the hospital and is now in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago.

News

Leaf pickup beings in Wausau

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
For phase one of leaf clean up, the city is asking everyone to rake their leaves into piles onto the boulevard of their yards, and for now, keep them out of the gutters

News

Changes announced for ‘Haunted Wausau’ tours

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The 18th annual haunted Wausau walking tour will begin Friday, with a few precautions.

News

First Alert Weather: More sunshine, getting warmer

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

DHS releases FAQs about newest state order on public gatherings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
On Oct. 6, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued Emergency Order #3, Limiting Public Gatherings (“order”), to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19, effective Oct. 8, at 8 a.m.