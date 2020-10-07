What we can expect to see in Wednesday’s Vice Presidential debate

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vice Presidential debate between Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is Wednesday. Retired political science professor Ed Miller said he expects the same topics from last weeks presidential debate to be brought up tonight -- like the supreme court justice nomination and police reform.

But of course the candidates are expected to put the coronavirus front and center.

“A good portion of the White House, including the President, has had the virus, and the individual who’s representing the administration -- Pence -- was the head of the virus task force," Miller said. "Plus it’s going to be pretty obvious because they’re separating the candidates by plexi glass.”

Miller said he doesn’t expect Wednesday’s debate to be as chaotic as the presidential one.

