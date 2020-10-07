Wausau extends ‘Dining on the Street’ to Oct. 28

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District has extended Dining on the Street through the end of October.

According to a news release, with the latest order from Gov. Tony Evers, limiting the indoor capacity of businesses to 25%, outdoor dining is exceptionally beneficial for downtown restaurants. The River District says it creates a safer dining experience for community members.

“The Dining on the Street event series has already generated an estimated $600,000 economic impact since it started in mid-June and has created opportunities for local musicians to share their talents in a time when many musicians faced canceled events. With the event location being outside, organizers will cancel the event if temperatures fall below 50 degrees at the start of the event or if it rains the day of the event,” stated Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director, Wausau River District.

Dining on the Street is Wednesday evenings from 5-9 p.m. until Oct. 28.

